O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in a 6-1 victory against the Yankees on Thursday.

The 25-year-old entered Thursday in a 2-for-31 slump (.065), including an 0-for-13 dry spell. One of those two hits was a homer, though, and O'Hearn added to that total with his slump-breaking night. He has a ways to go to climb out of his hole, but O'Hearn does already have three homers and six RBI with eight runs. O'Hearn is also batting .189 this year.