O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a solo homer in a 6-1 victory against the Yankees on Thursday.

The 25-year-old entered Thursday in a 2-for-31 slump (.065), including an 0-for-13 dry spell. One of those two hits was a homer, though, and O'Hearn added to that total with his slump-breaking night. He has a ways to go to climb out of his hole, but O'Hearn does already have three homers and six RBI with eight runs. O'Hearn is also batting .189 this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories