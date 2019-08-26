Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Clocks two homers
O'Hearn went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs, two walks and an additional run Sunday in the Royals' 9-8 win over the Indians in 10 innings.
O'Hearn had already been eating into Cheslor Cuthbert's playing time at first base versus right-handed pitching of late and may have cemented himself as the Royals' top option on the depth chart with his performance in the series finale. His extra-inning blast off reliever Nick Goody held up as the game-winning run, allowing the Royals to snap a four-game losing streak. O'Hearn will be back in the lineup Monday versus the Athletics, starting at first base and occupying the No. 5 spot in the order.
