Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Clubs seventh homer
O'Hearn went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Friday's 9-2 win over the Orioles.
The rookie continues to swing a hot bat, racking up four multi-hit performances and four homers in his last nine games to give him a .353/.405/.794 slash line over that stretch. O'Hearn should see regular playing time between DH and first base in September, and with seven home runs through his first 21 big-league contests, he could be solid source of power even in shallower fantasy formats.
