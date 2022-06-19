O'Hearn went 1-for-1 with an RBI double in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Athletics.

O'Hearn hit for Emmanuel Rivera and knocked in the game's first run in the seventh inning. While he's yet to start a game in June, O'Hearn has gone 2-for-5 in a pinch hitting role. His last start was May 27, and it doesn't appear his path to playing time will get any easier as long as the Royals' preferred starting nine are healthy, as manager Mike Matheny doesn't utilize many platoons. O'Hearn is slashing .216/.268/.294 with a home run, seven RBI, four runs scored and a double in 56 plate appearances overall.