O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Sunday against the White Sox.

O'Hearn laced an RBI double to right field in the seventh inning but the White Sox would take the series finale in what turned out to be a sluggish day at the dish for the Royals' offense. The 25-year-old first baseman finishes opening weekend 2-for-8 with three RBI over two games.