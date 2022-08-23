O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the White Sox.

O'Hearn hadn't been in the lineup since July 28, but he got the start at designated hitter Monday. The Royals have opted to give playing time to a large number of rookies since the trade deadline, so O'Hearn remains little more than a bench bat at this point in the season. The 29-year-old is slashing .223/.282/.309 with one home run, 11 RBI and eight runs scored through 103 plate appearances, though he has hit safely in three of the last five games in which he's recorded an at-bat.