O'Hearn had his contract purchased from Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the club put Brian Goodwin (groin) on the DL and transferred Cheslor Cuthbert (back) to the 60-day disabled list. Through 100 games at Omaha this year, O'Hearn has slashed .232/.322/.391 with 11 home runs and 52 RBI. He will serve as Lucas Duda's backup at first base.

