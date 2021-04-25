O'Hearn will serve as the Royals' designated hitter and bat fifth Sunday against the Tigers, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

O'Hearn will be rewarded with a second start against a right-handed pitcher (Michael Fulmer) after he went yard and drew a pair of walks in his season debut Friday. The Royals will likely keep O'Hearn on the bench against left-handed pitching, but so long as he can remain productive against right-handed pitching, the 27-year-old may be able to hold down the strong side of a platoon at designated hitter.