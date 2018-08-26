O'Hearn went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI on Saturday against the Indians.

O'Hearn drove in three runs for the second time since his major league debut on July 30 on the strength of a two-RBI double and an RBI single. He has made the most of his time in the lineup, driving six home runs in 59 at-bats. However, he has been a viable option only when he has the platoon advantage, recording only one hit in 19 at-bats against left-handed pitchers.