O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's 14-6 win over Detroit.

O'Hearn made his season debut after being activated off the COVID-19 injury list prior to Monday's contest and quickly made an impact at the plate; his two-run single in the fifth inning proved to be the go-ahead knock. The 26-year-old should be the Royals' everyday first baseman as he looks to improve on his .195/.281/.369 slash line from 2019.