O'Hearn went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Mariners.

O'Hearn has seen his playing time drop even more since rosters expanded at the start of September -- he's started in just four contests this month. Despite the inconsistent playing time, he's been solid, going 7-for-22 (.318) in his last 10 contests. He hadn't driven in a run since Aug. 22 before his two-run double in the sixth inning Sunday. O'Hearn has a .230/.285/.310 slash line with one home run, five doubles, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored through 137 plate appearances.