O'Hearn was demoted to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

O'Hearn has held his own at Triple-A this season -- slashing .252/.325/.450 with 18 homers in 114 games -- but with Paulo Orlando, Frank Schwindel and Hunter Dozier all in need of at-bats with Omaha at the moment, the Royals' prospect will drop down a level to assure he continues to see playing time of his own. The 24-year-old will likely be back with the Storm Chasers when another spot opens up on the roster.

