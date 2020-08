O'Hearn went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

O'Hearn has struggled to generate run production, especially lately. He entered Tuesday with one hit, two RBI and zero runs scored in his last 18 at-bats (seven games). O'Hearn ceded a start at first base to Hunter Dozier last weekend, but the Royals clearly have not lost all patience, so expect to continue seeing O'Hearn in the heart of the order against right-handed pitching.