O'Hearn will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Orioles, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

O'Hearn will stay in the lineup for the third game in a row, and at least against right-handed pitching, he looks like he'll be the primary replacement for Carlos Santana (ankle), who was recently placed on the 10-day injured list. Over his prior two starts, O'Hearn went 1-for-7, with his single in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Cardinals representing his first hit of the season.