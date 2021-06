O'Hearn went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

O'Hearn staked the Royals to an early lead, clubbing a two-run homer to right field in the first inning. He added another RBI on an infield single that temporarily put Kansas City on top in the ninth frame. In two games since being called back up to the big club June 22, O'Hearn has gone 4-for-9 with a pair of homers and five RBI.