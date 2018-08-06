O'Hearn is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

O'Hearn has started five of six games since earning a promotion at the end of July, going 2-for-16 (.125) with a homer and three walks over that stretch. He'll head to the bench for Monday's series opener with a lefty in Cole Hamels toeing the rubber for the opposition, while Jorge Bonifacio takes over as DH in his stead.