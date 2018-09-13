O'Hearn is not in the lineup Thursday against the Twins, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

O'Hearn was a late addition to Wednesday's lineup after Hunter Dozier was scratched, going 0-for-2 with a trio of walks. He'll find his usual seat on the bench with the Royals facing another left-hander in Stephen Gonsalves. Dozier will start at first base in his place.