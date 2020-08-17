site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
O'Hearn is not starting Monday against Minnesota.
O'Hearn sits with lefty Devin Smeltzer expected to follow right-handed opener Matt Wisler. Ryan McBroom starts at first base in his absence.
