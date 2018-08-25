O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Indians.

O'Hearn clubbed a homer -- his sixth of the year -- in the ninth inning off closer Cody Allen to tie the game at 4-4. Since getting called up on July 31, O'Hearn is hitting .232/.295/.589 with 12 RBI and 10 runs in 56 at-bats. The 25-year-old has a tendency to strike out (18 strikeouts in 61 plate appearances) but his power will likely keep him in the lineup.

