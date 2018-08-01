Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Hits two-run homer in debut
O'Hearn went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.
O'Hearn connected for a two-run shot off James Shields in his MLB debut. Prior to getting called up, the 25-year-old was hitting .232 with 11 homers and 52 RBI in 100 games for Triple-A Omaha. O'Hearn could figure to see some time at first base as well as at designated hitter.
