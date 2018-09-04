O'Hearn went 3-for-4 with a double, two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 5-1 win over the Indians.

O'Hearn launched a solo homer in the fourth inning, and a two-run blast to right in the sixth to hand Kansas City a four-run lead. Though he's only played in 24 games this year, the 25-year-old sits with nine homers, 22 RBI and a .987 OPS.