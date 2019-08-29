O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the A's.

With no outs in the sixth inning, O'Hearn tied the game with a two-run homer off Tanner Roark. The 26-year-old has been heating up as of late, earning himself more opportunities in the Royals' lineup. Through 81 games this season, O'Hearn is hitting just .177/.269/.331. He'll need to continue raising his slash line to secure playing time over Cheslor Cuthbert.