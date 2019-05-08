O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with a walk, a grand slam and a second run scored in Tuesday's 12-2 rout of the Astros.

His third-inning blast off Collin McHugh ended up being the first of two grand slams by the Royals on the night. O'Hearn's .202/.317/.385 slash line and four homers in 32 games remains lackluster, but better days could be ahead -- his 17:28 BB:K and .233 BABIP suggest he's been unlucky rather than overmatched in the majors.