O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs, two RBI and a walk during Saturday's win over the White Sox.

O'Hearn went without a homer through his first 21 games of the season, but he now has two in the past four games. The 27-year-old has a .260/.360/.411 slash line with five doubles, six runs and 17 RBi in 25 games.