O'Hearn will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Mets.

O'Hearn will enter the lineup for a fifth consecutive contest and while Cheslor Cuthbert shifts across the diamond. Though he only sports a .410 OPS in 15 games since returning from Triple-A Omaha in late July, O'Hearn could continue to earn steady work with Cuthbert stuck in an 0-for-24 slump over the past six contests.