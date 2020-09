O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indians, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Sitting against a right-handed starting pitcher for the second straight game, O'Hearn seems to have surrendered primary duties at first base to Hunter Dozier. The 27-year-old has gone 1-for-24 at the dish over his last eight games, dropping his season-long slash line to .206/.310/.320.