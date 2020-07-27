Royals manager Mike Matheny said Monday that O'Hearn (illness) is "really close" to returning from the COVID-19 injured list, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

O'Hearn was cleared to return to the Royals' satellite camp last week to resume baseball activities, so he's presumably just attempting to make up for the training time he lost after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. Once activated, O'Hearn is expected to slot in as the Royals' primary first baseman, likely occupying the strong side of a platoon with Ryan McBroom.