Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Not in lineup Wednesday
O'Hearn is not starting Wednesday against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
O'Hearn sits after starting 11 of the last 12 games. He hit .300 with four homers and a 1.142 OPS over that stretch. Hunter Dozier will slide over to first base in his place, with Alcides Escobar starting at third.
