site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-ryan-ohearn-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
O'Hearn isn't in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.
Since returning from a shin injury Tuesday, O'Hearn went 2-for-8 with a double, two RBI and two strikeouts. Ryan McBroom will take over at first base in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.