O'Hearn is out of the lineup against the Reds on Wednesday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI during Tuesday's contest but will head to the bench with left-hander Cody Reed on the mound for Cincinnati. On the season, he's posted a wRC+ of just four against southpaws while accumulating a 221 mark versus right-handers. In his place, Hunter Dozier will start at first base and bat fifth.