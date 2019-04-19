O'Hearn is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

O'Hearn started the last eight games but will take a seat with left-hander CC Sabathia on the mound for the Yankees. The 25-year-old collected two hits Thursday -- including a solo home run -- to bust out of an 0-for-13 slump, and is slashing .189/.348/.377 with three homers for the season.