O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.

O'Hearn had started at first base or designated hitter in four of the Royals' last five games, going 2-for-13 with two RBI and a run. With a southpaw (Martin Perez) on the mound for Texas, the lefty-hitting O'Hearn will cede his spot in the lineup to the righty-hitting Emmanuel Rivera, who will handle DH duties.