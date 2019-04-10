O'Hearn is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Mariners.

As per usual, O'Hearn will hit the bench with a southpaw (Yusei Kikuchi) starting for the opposition. In his place, Frank Schwindel will start at first base and hit fifth.

