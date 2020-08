O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

On the bench for the second straight day, O'Hearn's status as the Royals' top first baseman may be on thin ice. He's supplied an uninspiring .613 OPS on the season, and that mark has dropped all the way to .484 over his last 10 games. Hunter Dozier replaces O'Hearn at first base in the series finale.