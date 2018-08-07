Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Out again Tuesday
O'Hearn is on the bench for the second straight day Tuesday against the Cubs, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.
O'Hearn started four straight after getting called up on deadline day, but he's gone just 2-for-16 and has now sat for three of the last four. Hunter Dozier will be the Royals' designated hitter Tuesday, with Drew Butera playing first base.
