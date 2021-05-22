O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 7-5 loss to Detroit.

It was his first game in a week, and he snapped an 0-for-11 skid with his RBI single in the sixth inning. O'Hearn then scored on Michael Taylor's two-run home run. Salvador Perez has battled groin tightness in the last week, which has kept him out of his usual catcher position. He's remained in the lineup as the designated hitter, but that's pushed O'Hearn out of the way in recent games. With Perez returning behind the dish Friday, O'Hearn may see more playing time going forward.