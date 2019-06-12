O'Hearn went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

His seventh-inning shot got the Royals on the board, setting up a two-run eighth to complete the comeback. The team was hoping O'Hearn could provide them with some power this season, but his .192/.292/.341 slash line and six homers in 55 games has been a disappointment.

