Manager Mike Matheny said March 6 that O'Hearn could begin the season in a "soft platoon" at first base with Ryan McBroom, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

O'Hearn burst onto the scene with a .950 OPS and 12 home runs over 44 games in 2018, but he struggled in a larger role last season with a .650 OPS and 14 homers in 105 contests. The 26-year-old was impressive prior to the suspension of spring training, posting a .343/.395/.679 slash line with five home runs in 35 at-bats, though McBroom also had a .314/.368/.657 slash line. O'Hearn would be in the strong side of the platoon as the left-handed bat, so he would still be in line for regular at-bats if Matheny employs that strategy.