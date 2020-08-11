site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Returns to action
O'Hearn (shin) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds, batting fifth and playing first base.
O'Hearn left Saturday's game against the Twins after fouling a ball off his shin and did not take part in Sunday's contest. He's ready to go now following Monday's off day.
