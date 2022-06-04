O'Hearn has drawn just nine starts since the beginning of May.

The Royals' flexible lineup hasn't opened up many chances for playing time for O'Hearn. The 28-year-old also hasn't done much to earn a longer look in the lineup, hitting just .191/.250/.255 with a home run, five RBI and four runs scored through 52 plate appearances. While Carlos Santana appears set to lose his starting role at first base, Hunter Dozier and MJ Melendez are the most likely to benefit with more stable spots in the lineup, with O'Hearn remaining in a bench role.