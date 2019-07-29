O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

After being recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, O'Hearn drew back-to-back starts at first base, going 1-for-8 with two RBI between the two contests. O'Hearn will take a seat Monday with the Blue Jays bringing a lefty pitcher (Thomas Pannone) to the hill, but he could handle a large-side platoon role until the Royals get Adalberto Mondesi (shoulder) back from the injured list. Though he plays in the middle infield, Mondesi's eventual return would likely create a domino effect that would make O'Hearn the odd man out in Kansas City's regular lineup versus righties.