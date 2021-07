O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

With no designated hitter available in Milwaukee, O'Hearn will be squeezed out of the lineup for the second day in a row. Despite not starting Tuesday, O'Hearn was able to make an impact off the bench in the Royals' 5-2 win by slugging a two-run home run as a pinch-hitter.