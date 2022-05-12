O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

With southpaw Taylor Hearn on the hill for Texas, the lefty-hitting O'Hearn will give way in the lineup to the righty-hitting Emmanuel Rivera, who came off the bench to replace him in Wednesday's 8-2 win and provided a three-run triple in his lone at-bat. O'Hearn should still find himself in the large side of a platoon at first base or designated hitter until Carlos Santana (ankle) is ready to return from the injured list.