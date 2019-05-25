O'Hearn is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Yankees.

With lefty J.A. Happ starting for the Yankees, O'Hearn will begin the twin bill on the bench. New York has not yet announced who will start Game 2, but it may be righty Chance Adams, in which case O'Hearn should be in this evening's lineup.

