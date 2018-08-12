O'Hearn is not in the lineup Sunday against the Cardinals, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

O'Hearn seemed to be moving into a full-time role for Kansas City, but even after starting the past two days, he is just 3-for-23 since being promoted to the big leagues. He'll sit out Sunday, allowing Salvador Perez to have a DH day and Drew Butera to log a start behind the plate.