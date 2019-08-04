O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

O'Hearn will take a seat with a left-hander (Devin Smeltzer) on the bump for Minnesota, paving the way for Cheslor Cuthbert to occupy first base in the series finale. The 26-year-old was also on the bench in Saturday's loss when the Royals opposed a right-handed starting pitcher (Kyle Gibson), signaling that O'Hearn may no longer be viewed as a platoon option.