Royals' Ryan O'Hearn: Sitting out Friday
RotoWire Staff
O'Hearn isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox.
O'Hearn had started in three of the past four games, but he'll take a seat Friday after generating an RBI in Thursday's contest. Ryan McBroom will take over at first base and bat sixth.
