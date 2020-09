O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Indians, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

O'Hearn typically doesn't sit out against right-handers like Cleveland's Triston McKenzie, but manager Mike Matheny may have just wanted to give the 27-year-old a day to clear his head after he went 0-for-12 with six strikeouts over the previous three games. Ryan McBroom will bat fifth for Kansas City and will spell O'Hearn at first base.