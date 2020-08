O'Hearn (shin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

O'Hearn exited early in Saturday's win after fouling a ball off his right shin, so he'll get some extra time to heal up from the injury while Hunter Dozier spells him at first base. With a team off day coming Monday, O'Hearn could be good to go when the Royals return to action Tuesday in Cincinnati.