O'Hearn is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Kansas City is giving catcher Salvador Perez a day off duties behind the plate but keeping his bat in the lineup as the designated hitter, so O'Hearn will head to the bench to make room for him. Since his April 23 call-up, O'Hearn has emerged as Kansas City's primary DH against right-handed pitching. Over five games, O'Hearn has gone 3-for-18 with two solo home runs and three walks.